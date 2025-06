ROCKWALL, TEXAS — Barnes & Noble will open a 20,388-square-foot store at The Plaza at Rockwall, a shopping center located on the northeastern outskirts of Dallas. The center is also home to tenants such as J.C. Penney, Belk, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy, Ulta Beauty and HomeGoods. Gretchen Miller and Emilie Paulson of Weitzman represented the landlord, CTO Realty Growth, in the lease negotiations. Segovia Partners represented Barnes & Noble.