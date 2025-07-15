Baron Properties Sells Four-Building Seventy5 Business Park in Phoenix for $46.7M

PHOENIX — Baron Properties has completed the disposition of Seventy5 Business Park, a four-building industrial infill park in Phoenix, to MIG Real Estate for $46.7 million. Situated on 14.4 acres at 7150 W. Roosevelt St., the 222,394-square-foot Seventy5 Business Park features flexible small bay sizes, abundant loading capabilities with common area truck wells and fully built-out office spaces.

Will Strong, Phil Haenel, Foster Bundy, Molly Hunt, Michael Matchett, Jack Stamets and Madeline Warren of Cushman & Wakefield’s Mountain West Capital Markets Industrial team represented the seller in the deal. Gary Anderson and Nik Vallens of Cushman & Wakefield provided market leasing advisory services.