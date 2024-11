NEW YORK CITY — New York-based developer Baron Property Group has completed The Park Overture, a 92-unit multifamily project in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units that include individual washers and dryers and amenities such as a fitness center, courtyard, dog run and indoor bike storage space. Rents start at $2,950 per month for a one-bedroom apartment. Baron delivered the property 35 percent preleased.