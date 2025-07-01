Tuesday, July 1, 2025
The new multifamily project at 30-25 Queens Blvd. marks the second collaboration between Baron Property Group and LargaVista, following The Park Overture in Washington Heights, which was completed last fall.
Baron Property Group, LargaVista Receive $388.5M in Construction Financing for Queens Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between two developers, New York-based Baron Property Group and Miami-based LargaVista Cos., has received $388.5 million in construction financing for a 561-unit multifamily project in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens. Designed by CetraRuddy, the development will consist of 451 apartments and 110 condos, as well as 21,000 square feet of retail space, that will be housed within a 46-story building at 30-25 Queens Blvd. Starwood Capital Group, Gotham Organization and Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies provided the financing, which was co-arranged by Ayush Kapahi of HKS Real Estate Advisors and Anthony Ledesma of DIA Capital Group. Rental and condo residences will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include a rooftop pool, basketball and pickleball courts, a content creation and recording studio, fitness center, private outdoor terraces with grilling stations, a solarium with a kitchen, pet spa, coworking lounges and a game room. Completion is slated for 2028.

