Barone Completes 89,024 SF Spec Industrial Project in Queens

The Woodworks is an industrial property built on spec. Pictured is a rendering of the project.

NEW YORK CITY — Barone Management has completed development of The Woodworks, an 89,024-square-foot industrial property in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens. The Woodworks is comprised of 44,950 square feet of office space and 44,391 square feet of warehouse space with 21-foot ceilings. The location offers convenient access to Long Island Expressway and Interstate 278. The property was constructed on a speculative basis and can be leased by one or multiple tenants. Cushman & Wakefield is leading the leasing effort.