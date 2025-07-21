Monday, July 21, 2025
Barr Engineering to Relocate Headquarters to 85,000 SF Office in Richfield, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

RICHFIELD, MINN. — Barr Engineering Co. has unveiled plans to relocate its headquarters office to One Meridian Crossings in Richfield, a suburb of Minneapolis, in late 2026. The employee-owned engineering and environmental consulting firm serves clients in the fuels, manufacturing, mining, power and public sectors. Incorporated in Minnesota in 1966, Barr maintains offices across North America and client projects worldwide. Approximately half of the company’s 1,100 employees are based in the Twin Cities. Jim Damiani and Teresa Borgen of Newmark represented Barr in the lease negotiations. Barr’s new office will total 85,000 square feet, and the company is relocating from 4300 MarketPointe Drive in Bloomington, Minn.

