Barret Woods & OERP Purchases The Shops at Dos Lagos in Corona, California for $47.4M

Shops-Dos-Lagos-Corona-CA

The Shops at Dos Lagos in Corona, Calif., offer 351,200 square feet of retail space.

CORONA, CALIF. — Barret Woods & OERP LLC has purchased The Shops at Dos Lagos, a lifestyle shopping center in Corona, for $47.4 million, or $135 per square foot.

Built in 2006, The Shops at Dos Lagos offers 351,200 square feet of retail space on 47.4 acres with four in-line shop buildings, four ground-leased restaurant pads, a 15-screen movie theater and a 7,000-square-foot pad available for lease or development.

Current tenants include Trader Joe’s, Express, Sunglass Hut, Bath & Body Works, Daniel’s Jewelers, Sleep Number, Papaya, Fatburger, Pinkberry, Miguel’s California Mexican Cocina, Woodranch BBQ & Grill, RA Sushi, Citrus City Grille and TAPS Fish House & Brewery. At the time of sale, the property was 91 percent occupied.

The asset was the first phase of a two-phase retail shopping center development. The second phase was not included in the sale.

Steve Liu, Roger Niez, Nikki Liu, Daniel Vlessing and Mohit Uppal of NAI Capital Commercial represented the seller and the buyer in the deal.

