Barron Collier, Metro Commercial Break Ground on Winchester Mixed-Use Project in Southwest Florida

by John Nelson

NAPLES, FLA. — Barron Collier Investment Partners, a joint venture between Barron Collier Cos. and Metro Commercial Development Group, has broken ground on Winchester, a 21-acre mixed-use property in Naples. The development is the second project between the two firms, joining the nearby Founder’s Square development.

Situated on Immokalee Road and Orange Tree Boulevard, Winchester will include a major medical tenant, quick-serve restaurant, storage facility and retail space. The joint venture expects to announce tenants soon and to open by mid-2024.

In addition to Founder’s Square and Winchester, Barron Collier and Metro Commercial plan to co-develop more mixed-use projects throughout the state of Florida, both ground-up opportunities and redevelopments.

