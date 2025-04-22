Barron Collier to Open 21,000 SF Midtown Plaza at Ave Maria Retail Center in Southwest Florida

AVE MARIA, FLA. — Barron Collier Cos. will soon open Midtown Plaza at Ave Maria, a 21,000-square-foot retail center located at 5360 Ave Maria Blvd. in Southwest Florida. Set for a grand opening event on May 17, the retail property is situated on the east side of Collier County within the Ave Maria master-planned community.

Barron Collier achieved full occupancy at Midtown Plaza with the recent signings and openings of NCH Immediate Care and UMami Asian Fusion. Other tenants include Sunshine Ace Hardware, AM Nails, Cold Stone Creamery and Ledo Pizza. Dunkin’ occupies a corner suite at the property that features a drive-thru.