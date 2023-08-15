Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Tenants joining the center include NCH Immediate Care Center, Ace Hardware, Dunkin’, Ledo Pizza and Coldstone Creamery.
Barron Colliers Breaks Ground on 21,000 SF Retail Strip Center in Southwest Florida

by John Nelson

AVE MARIA, FLA. — Barron Collier Cos. has broken ground on a new 21,000-square-foot retail strip center in Ave Maria, a master-planned community in Southwest Florida. Located at the corner of Ave Maria Boulevard and Anthem Parkway, the property will house NCH Immediate Care Center, Ace Hardware, Dunkin’, Ledo Pizza and Cold Stone Creamery. Barron Colliers plans to open the retail center in summer 2024. According to the Naples, Fla.-based developer, about 430 homes have been sold in the Ave Maria community so far this year.

