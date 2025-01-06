Monday, January 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The 129-year-old building rises four stories.
AcquisitionsIndustrialMidwestMultifamilyWisconsin

Barry Co. Brokers Sale of 56,000 SF Industrial Building in Milwaukee Slated for Apartment Conversion

by Kristin Harlow

MILWAUKEE — The Barry Company has brokered the sale of a 129-year-old industrial building in Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley neighborhood for an undisclosed price. The 56,000-square-foot property will be transformed into an apartment development. The four-story building was listed on the market for more than 20 years, and the site’s redevelopment was made possible after an extensive re-zoning process. Kurt Van Dyke and Jim Barry III of Barry Co. brokered the transaction. Kendall Breunig of Sunset Investors purchased the property from an affiliate of the Read family.

You may also like

Venture One Acquires 624,654 SF Industrial Building in...

Boulder Group Negotiates $5.8M Sale of O’Reilly Auto...

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $2.5M Loan for Refinancing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.1M Sale of Huntington...

JLL Arranges Loan for Refinancing of Central New...

Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates $15.6M Sale of Four...

Canyon Partners, Gilbane to Develop 375-Unit Multifamily Project...

Evergen Equity Acquires 309,347 SF Distribution Center in...

Terra Receives $291M Financing Package for Centro City...