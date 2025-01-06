Barry Co. Brokers Sale of 56,000 SF Industrial Building in Milwaukee Slated for Apartment Conversion

MILWAUKEE — The Barry Company has brokered the sale of a 129-year-old industrial building in Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley neighborhood for an undisclosed price. The 56,000-square-foot property will be transformed into an apartment development. The four-story building was listed on the market for more than 20 years, and the site’s redevelopment was made possible after an extensive re-zoning process. Kurt Van Dyke and Jim Barry III of Barry Co. brokered the transaction. Kendall Breunig of Sunset Investors purchased the property from an affiliate of the Read family.