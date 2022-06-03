Barry Co. Brokers Sale of Historic Office Building in Milwaukee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Office, Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The Barry Co. has brokered the sale of a historic office building spanning 5,950 square feet in the Prospect Avenue Mansions Historic District of Milwaukee. Built in 1905, the property is located at 1429 N. Prospect Ave. Nick Zurich of Barry Co. represented the seller, LDG Investments LLC. James and Lauren Groh purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.