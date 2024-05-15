Bartlett Cocke Breaks Ground on $31M Academic Building in Round Rock, Texas

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Texas-based general contractor Bartlett Cocke has broken ground on a $31 million academic building in metro Austin that will be part of the Round Rock Independent School District’s Early College High School campus. The 46,500-square-foot building will house classrooms and science labs, student breakout spaces, a cafeteria and central common area that can accommodate 150 students, a fitness center, an administration suite and outdoor dining and study spaces. O’Connell Robertson is providing architecture and engineering services, and Birmingham-based HPM is the program manager for the project. Completion is slated for fall 2025.