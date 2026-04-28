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DevelopmentMichiganMidwest

Barton Malow to Build 15,000-Seat Stadium for Detroit City Football Club

by Kristin Harlow

DETROIT — Barton Malow has been selected as the construction manager for Detroit City Football Club’s new home stadium, AlumniFi Field. The privately funded, 15,00-seat venue will be built between Detroit’s Corktown and Mexicantown neighborhoods. Founded in 2012, Detroit City FC’s current home is Keyworth Stadium, a 7,000-seat venue. AlumniFi Field will be designed to evoke the atmosphere of European football stadiums, featuring a natural grass pitch and three permanent grandstands with canopies. The soccer stadium is also envisioned to host other sporting events, concerts and community programming.

AlumniFi Field will rise on the site of the former Southwest Detroit Hospital, a Black-owned hospital that opened in 1973 and closed in 2006. It remained vacant until its demolition earlier this year. Barton Malow will work with Detroit City FC to incorporate a permanent installation in the new stadium that honors the former hospital’s legacy and contributions to the Detroit community.

Site work for the project has commenced. Foundation work, structural steel installation and interior build-out will follow.

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