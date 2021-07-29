REBusinessOnline

Barvin Acquires 302-Unit Novel at Bishop Arts Apartments in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Novel-at-Bishop-Arts-Dallas

Novel at Bishop Arts in Dallas total 302 units. The property was completed in 2019.

DALLAS — Houston-based multifamily investment firm Barvin has acquired Novel at Bishop Arts, a 302-unit apartment community in the Bishop Arts neighborhood of Dallas. Crescent Communities developed the property, which also houses 20,000 square feet of retail space, in 2019. Units feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a guitar-shaped pool inspired by Stevie Ray Vaughan, a rooftop sky deck and lounge, an outdoor entertainment space with grilling stations and fire pits, a 24/7 athletic center with a spin studio and a full-service coffee shop in the lobby. Barvin plans to rebrand the community as Vance at Bishop Union.

