Barvin Acquires 326-Unit Elan Heights Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Locally based investment firm Barvin has acquired Elan Heights, a 326-unit apartment community in The Heights neighborhood of Houston. Developed in 2016 by South Carolina-based Greystar, the property features units with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities include a fitness center with yoga and spin studios, a game room, conference center and a rooftop lounge. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.