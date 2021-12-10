REBusinessOnline

Barvin Acquires 380-Unit Elan Crockett Row Apartments in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Houston-based investment firm Barvin has acquired Elan Crockett Row, a 380-unit apartment community located in Fort Worth’s West Seventh District. Built in 2019 by South Carolina-based Greystar, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units with granite countertops, wine refrigerators and Honeywell smart thermostats. Amenities include a pool with outdoor lounges, covered grilling area with a TV, hammock garden with a fire pit and an elevated pet play area. The property also includes 7,200 square feet of retail space that is leased to Salsa Limon and F45 Training.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  