Barvin Acquires 380-Unit Elan Crockett Row Apartments in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Houston-based investment firm Barvin has acquired Elan Crockett Row, a 380-unit apartment community located in Fort Worth’s West Seventh District. Built in 2019 by South Carolina-based Greystar, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units with granite countertops, wine refrigerators and Honeywell smart thermostats. Amenities include a pool with outdoor lounges, covered grilling area with a TV, hammock garden with a fire pit and an elevated pet play area. The property also includes 7,200 square feet of retail space that is leased to Salsa Limon and F45 Training.
