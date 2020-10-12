Barvin Sells 137-Unit Oak Lawn Heights Apartments in Dallas

Oak. Lawn Apartments in Dallas totals 137 units. The property was built in 1970.

DALLAS — Barvin, a privately held investment firm based in Houston, has sold Oak Lawn Apartments, a 137-unit multifamily community in the Oak Lawn neighborhood of Dallas. The property was built in 1970 and offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, clubhouse and onsite laundry facilities. Barvin acquired the property in 2011 and implemented a value-add program. The buyer was not disclosed.