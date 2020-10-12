REBusinessOnline

Barvin Sells 137-Unit Oak Lawn Heights Apartments in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Oak-Lawn-Apartments-Dallas

Oak. Lawn Apartments in Dallas totals 137 units. The property was built in 1970.

DALLAS — Barvin, a privately held investment firm based in Houston, has sold Oak Lawn Apartments, a 137-unit multifamily community in the Oak Lawn neighborhood of Dallas. The property was built in 1970 and offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, clubhouse and onsite laundry facilities. Barvin acquired the property in 2011 and implemented a value-add program. The buyer was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  