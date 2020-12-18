Barvin Underway on 281-Unit Multifamily Project Near Texas Medical Center in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Barvin's new community near the Texas Medical Center in Houston is expected to be complete in early 2022.

HOUSTON — Locally based investment and development firm Barvin is underway on construction of a 281-unit multifamily project near the Texas Medical Center in Houston. Units will feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities with include a pool, outdoor kitchen, private conference rooms, business lounge, fitness center and a dog park. Dallas-based GFF is the project architect, and Austin-based Oden Hughes is the general contractor. Completion is slated for early 2022.