Barvin Underway on 281-Unit Multifamily Project Near Texas Medical Center in Houston
HOUSTON — Locally based investment and development firm Barvin is underway on construction of a 281-unit multifamily project near the Texas Medical Center in Houston. Units will feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities with include a pool, outdoor kitchen, private conference rooms, business lounge, fitness center and a dog park. Dallas-based GFF is the project architect, and Austin-based Oden Hughes is the general contractor. Completion is slated for early 2022.
