Bascom Arizona Ventures Buys Multifamily Community in Tucson for $45.5M

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Bascom Arizona Ventures, a subsidiary of Irvine, Calif.-based The Bascom Group, has acquired Domain 3201, an apartment property in Tucson, from an undisclosed seller for $45.5 million, or $157,439 per unit, in an off-market transaction. Arizona-based Bryten Real Estate Partners will manage the asset.

BrightSpire Capital Acquisitions provided acquisition financing, which was arranged by Brian Eisendrath, Cameron Chalfant, Ben Margolis and Jesse Zarouk of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap. Hamid Panahi, Clint Wadlund, Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA advised the buyer and seller in the deal.

Constructed in two phases in 1985 and 1990, Domain 3201 features 289 one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, three swimming pools, two spas, open green spaces, a fitness center, yoga studio, clubhouse, business center and two pickleball courts.

The new ownership is planning a capital improvement program to refresh the clubhouse and leasing office spaces, enhance the pool, spa and fitness areas and upgrade residences.