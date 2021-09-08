Bascom Arizona Ventures, Pacific Life Insurance Sell Two Apartment Communities in North Scottsdale for $312.M

Located in Scottsdale, Ariz., Ascend at Kierland features 364 apartments, a swimming pool, dog park, putting green and electric car charging stations.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — A joint venture between Bascom Arizona Ventures and Pacific Life Insurance has completed the disposition of Ascend at Kierland and Elite North Scottsdale in Scottsdale. The Ezralow Co. acquired the assets for $312.5 million.

Built in 1996 and 1998, the 364-unit Ascend at Kierland and the 360-unit Elite North Scottsdale are surrounded on three sides by the Westin Kierland Resort golf course. Unit interiors feature luxury finishes, including quartz countertops, new cabinets, kitchen backsplashes, undermount sinks, vinyl plank flooring, upgraded lighting and plumbing fixtures, tub-to-ceiling tile surround in master bath, ceiling fans, new baseboards, two-tone paint, new blinds and crown molding in the living and dining areas.

The communities offer fitness centers with separate spin and yoga rooms, renovated resident clubhouses and heated swimming pools. Ascend at Kierland also features a putting green, dog park and electric car charging station, while Elite North Scottsdale features a new swimming pool, dog park and package locker system.

Tyler Anderson, Sean Cunningham, Asher Gunter and Matt Pesch of CBRE’s Phoenix Multifamily Institutional Properties represented the seller in the deal.