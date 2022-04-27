Bascom Group Acquires 150-Unit Windwater at Windmill Lakes Apartments in Houston

HOUSTON — California-based investment firm The Bascom Group has acquired Windwater at Windmill Lakes, a 150-unit apartment complex in Houston. The property was built in 1999 on the city’s southeast side. John Carr of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Jason Pumpelly, also with Cushman & Wakefield, arranged acquisition financing through Huntington National Bank on behalf of Bascom Group. The new ownership will implement a value-add program.