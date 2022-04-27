REBusinessOnline

Bascom Group Acquires 150-Unit Windwater at Windmill Lakes Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — California-based investment firm The Bascom Group has acquired Windwater at Windmill Lakes, a 150-unit apartment complex in Houston. The property was built in 1999 on the city’s southeast side. John Carr of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Jason Pumpelly, also with Cushman & Wakefield, arranged acquisition financing through Huntington National Bank on behalf of Bascom Group. The new ownership will implement a value-add program.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  