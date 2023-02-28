Bascom Group Acquires 230-Unit Active Adult Community in Lakewood, Colorado

Avenida Lakewood in Lakewood, Colo., features 230 apartments for residents aged 55 or older.

LAKEWOOD, COLO. — The Bascom Group, in partnership with Artemis Real Estate Partners, has purchased Avenida Lakewood, an active adult apartment property in Lakewood. Restricted to residents age 55 or older, the community is located at 11001 W. 15th Place. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Ryan Maconachy and Courtney Crowder of Newmark brokered the transaction. Brian Eisendrath, Cameron Chalfant, Jesse Zarouk and Jake Vitta of Institutional Property Advisors arranged debt financing for the acquisition from Santander Bank. Apartment Management Consultants will provide property management services for the asset.

Constructed in 2019, Avenida Lakewood features 230 apartments with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, oversized cabinetry, custom lighting and faux wood flooring. Community amenities include a clubhouse, game room, arts studio, theater, salon, pool, spa, fitness studio, yoga studio, gardening plots, sky lounge, electric vehicle charging stations and a pet park.