Bascom Group Acquires 350-Unit Apartment Community in Cypress, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Cantera at Towne Lake in Houston totals 350 units. The property was built in 2006.

CYPRESS, TEXAS — California-based investment firm The Bascom Group has acquired Cantera at Towne Lake, a 350-unit apartment community in Cypress, part of the Houston MSA. Built in 2006, the 13-acre property’s unit mix comprises 52 one-bedroom units, 266 two-bedroom units and 32 three-bedroom units averaging 1,015 square feet. Community amenities include a leasing office, two-story clubhouse, networking center, fitness center and two pools. Cantera at Town Lake is located within Caldwell Cos.’ Towne Lake master-planned community, which is also the home of Lone Star College. Brian Eisendrath, Annie Rice, and Samantha Jay with CBRE Capital Markets sourced Freddie Mac acquisition financing for the deal, which was brokered by David Mitchell of Newmark along with James D’Argenio and Chang Liu of Bascom Group.