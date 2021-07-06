REBusinessOnline

Bascom Group Acquires 390-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

Spectra-4000-Las-Vegas-NV

Spectra at 4000 in Las Vegas was part of a three-property, 390-unit multifamily portfolio acquisition.

LAS VEGAS — The Bascom Group has purchased a three-property apartment portfolio located in Las Vegas for $72 million, or $184,806 per unit. Totaling 390 units, the portfolio includes Spectra at 4000, Spectra East and Spectrum at Katie.

Bridge Investment Group provided debt financing, which Charles Halladay, Jamie Kline and Annie Rice of JLL Capital Markets arranged. Bascom selected Cushman & Wakefield for property management services and Renu Multifamily Services for construction management.

Spectra at 4000 and Spectra East are located in eastern Las Vegas Valley, and Spectrum at Katie is located near University of Nevada – Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Strip.

The name of the seller was not released.

