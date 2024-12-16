Bascom Group Acquires 92-Unit Waterfront Apartment Property in Seattle’s Belltown

SEATTLE — The Bascom Group has purchased 2300 Elliott, a 92-unit multifamily community located in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Built in 1992, 2300 Elliott features a five-story residential building offering a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units situated above two levels of structured parking. The community offers a rooftop deck, a landscaped interior courtyard, fitness center, underground parking and secure access entry.

Apartment Management Consultants will provide property management services for the asset. Jamie Kline and Annie Rice of JLL arranged debt financing for the buyer. Bascom’s Chad Sanderson, Jim Singleton and Joe Ferguson sourced and managed the acquisition for the company.