Monday, December 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
2300-Elliott-Seattle-WA.jpg
Located in Seattle’s Belltown district, 2300 Elliott offers 92 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, a rooftop deck, fitness center and underground parking.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Bascom Group Acquires 92-Unit Waterfront Apartment Property in Seattle’s Belltown

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — The Bascom Group has purchased 2300 Elliott, a 92-unit multifamily community located in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Built in 1992, 2300 Elliott features a five-story residential building offering a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units situated above two levels of structured parking. The community offers a rooftop deck, a landscaped interior courtyard, fitness center, underground parking and secure access entry.

Apartment Management Consultants will provide property management services for the asset. Jamie Kline and Annie Rice of JLL arranged debt financing for the buyer. Bascom’s Chad Sanderson, Jim Singleton and Joe Ferguson sourced and managed the acquisition for the company.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $48M Sale of Two...

AvalonBay Communities Sells AVA Ballard Multifamily Property in...

MonticelloAM Provides $87.2M Bridge Loan for Assisted Living...

CIM Group Purchases 82,210 SF District La Brea...

BHI Provides $38.7M Construction Loan for Jersey City...

Consolidated Investment Group Receives $17.7M Loan for Two-Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 198-Unit Self-Storage...

CenterSquare Buys 16,891 SF Retail Center Near Philadelphia

JLL Income Property Trust Acquires Minneapolis-Area Distribution Center...