REBusinessOnline

Bascom Group Adds to Las Vegas Portfolio with $49.6M Apartment Building Acquisition

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

ReNew-Decatur-Las-Vegas-NV

ReNew at Decatur in Las Vegas features 216 apartments, a swimming pool, fitness center and business center.

LAS VEGAS — The Bascom Group has purchased ReNew at Decatur, a multifamily community in Las Vegas, for $49.6 million, or $229,630 per unit in an off-market transaction.

Built in 1988, ReNew at Decatur features 216 apartments with private patios or balconies, with 78 percent of the floorplans two- or three-bedroom layouts. The community features a fitness center, resident clubhouse, business center, pool and barbecue area. Bascom plans to upgrade the property’s unrenovated units and enhance its exteriors and community amenities.

Jamie Kline and Annie Rice of JLL Capital Markets sourced the acquisition loan from Bridge Investment Group for Bascom Group. Apartment Management Consultants will provide property management services for the asset and SD CAP will provide construction management.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews