Bascom Group Buys 196-Unit Sierra Charles Apartments in Arizona for $11.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Located in Sierra Vista, Ariz., Sierra Charles features 196 apartments.

SIERRA VISTA, ARIZ. — The Bascom Group has purchased Sierra Charles Apartments, a multifamily property located at 600 Charles Drive in Sierra Vista, approximately 80 miles southeast of Tucson, for $11.6 million, or $59,164 per unit. The name of the seller was not released.

Built in 1985, Sierra Charles features 196 garden-style apartments. Bascom plans to renovate the unit interiors with new countertops and appliances, wood-plank flooring, new baseboards, cabinetry improvements, new fixtures and lighting and a new two-tone paint scheme. Additionally, Bascom plans to improve community amenities with a pool deck expansion, dog park addition and leasing office redesign.

Brian Eisendrath and Cameron Chalfant of CBRE Capital Markets arranged the acquisition financing, which MF1 Capital provided. MEB Management Services will provide property management services and CAPgro Construction Management will provide construction management for the renovations.