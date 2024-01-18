Bascom Group Buys 204-Bed Student Housing Property Near UT Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — California-based private equity firm The Bascom Group has acquired Texan 26, a 204-bed student housing property near the University of Texas at Austin. The 53-unit complex was built in 2014 on a lot that is adjacent to campus. Tyler Marshall and Richard Waterhouse of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Bascom Group was self-represented. Ben Roelke and Ian Walker of Newmark arranged acquisition financing through Bridge Investment Group for the off-market deal.