Located at 2029 Calle Lorca in Santa Fe, N.M., the multifamily property features 96 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Bascom Group Buys 96-Unit San Miguel Court Apartments in Santa Fe, New Mexico

by Amy Works

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Bascom Group has acquired San Miguel Court Apartments, a multifamily property at 2029 Calle Lorca in Santa Fe. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Built in 1974, San Miguel Court features 96 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washers/dryers, hardwood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances and large walk-in closets.

Ryan Greer and CJ Connelly of CBRE arranged the debt financing for the acquisition with La Salle Debt Investors as the lender. Apartment Management Consultants will manage the asset, and SD-CAP will provide construction management services.

