Old River Place in Bakersfield, Calif., features 249 two- and three-bedroom build-to-rent residences.
Bascom Group Buys Old River Place Build-to-Rent Community in Bakersfield, California for $56.6M

by Amy Works

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. — Bascom Group has acquired Old River Place, a build-to-rent single-family multifamily property in Bakersfield’s Southwest submarket, from an undisclosed seller for $56.6 million, or $227,444 per unit.

Annette Rice and Jamie Kline of JLL arranged the debt financing for the acquisition with TPG Real Estate Finance Trust as the lender. Mark Bonas of The Mogharebi Group led the firm’s investment sales team that represented the undisclosed seller. Apartment Management Consultants will provide property management services and SD-CAP will provide construction management.

Old River Place features 249 two- and three-bedroom apartments in a low-density, single-family residential-style community.

