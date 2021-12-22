REBusinessOnline

Bascom Group Buys Sun Chase Apartment Community in Las Vegas for $40.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

Sun-Chase-Las-Vegas-NV

Located in Las Vegas, Sun Chase features 200 apartments, a fitness center, resident clubhouse, pool and barbecue area.

LAS VEGAS — The Bascom Group has purchased Sun Chase, an apartment property in Las Vegas, in an off-market transaction for $40.5 million, or $202,500 per unit. The name of the seller was not released.

Annie Rice and Jamie Kline of JLL Capital Markets sourced the acquisition loan from ACRE Credit for the purchase. Scott McClave and Tom Gilfillan of Bascom oversaw the acquisition for Bascom.

Constructed in 1984/1985, Sun Chase features 200 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include a fitness center, resident clubhouse, pool, barbecue area and putting green. Bascom plans to modernize the fitness center, clubhouse and pool areas while repurposing the putting green into a central park with a play structure, barbecue station, seating areas and landscaping.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  