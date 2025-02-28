Bascom Group Buys Value-Add Apartment Community in Rancho Palos Verdes, California for $127M

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CALIF. — The Bascom Group has acquired Highridge Apartments, a value-add multifamily property in Ranchos Palos Verdes, for $127 million, or $494,163 per unit. Built in 1972, Highridge Apartments has undergone significant upgrades and renovations over the years, including the addition of in-unit washers/dryers and enhanced amenities.

The community features 257 apartments, averaging 1,157 square feet, as well as 28 loft-style units with high ceilings. Property amenities include ample parking, two pools and spas, two fitness centers, a tennis court and a clubhouse. Bascom plans to renovate unit interiors to a Class A standard and enhance amenities.

Annie Rice and Jamie Kline of JLL Capital Markets arranged the debt financing for the acquisition, while AXA Investment Managers US Inc. provided the acquisition loan. Blake Rogers and Kevin Sheehan of JLL Investment Sales represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. AMC will provide property management services for the community and SD-Cap will manage planned property renovations.