Bascom Group, Cadre Acquire 346-Unit Montierra Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Montierra-Apartments-Houston

The Montierra Apartments in Houston totals 346 units. The property was built in 2003.

HOUSTON — A partnership between Southern California-based investment firm Bascom Group and New York-based investment manager Cadre has acquired The Montierra, a 346-unit apartment community in Houston’s Uptown/Galleria area. Sueba USA developed the property in 2003. According to Apartments.com, units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, lounge, movie theater, business center and outdoor grilling stations. Dustin Selzer of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Brandon Smith, Annie Rice and Jamie Kline, also with JLL, arranged acquisition financing through California Bank & Trust. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.

