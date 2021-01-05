Bascom Group, Capital Trust Group Acquire Two-Building Headquarters Property Near Milwaukee for $100.2M

The buildings, located in Woodland Prime Corporate Park in Menomonee Falls, are home to the naval division of Leonardo DRS.

MENOMONEE FALLS, WIS. — California-based Bascom Group and London-based Capital Trust Group have acquired a two-building headquarters property located in Woodland Prime Corporate Park in Menomonee Falls, a northwest suburb of Milwaukee. The purchase price was $100.2 million.

The buildings, located on Flint Drive, are home to the naval division of Leonardo DRS. The portfolio includes a recently completed, 372,856-square-foot research and development facility as well as an adjacent 118,620-square-foot office building, which serves as the corporate headquarters for the division. Leonardo DRS is a defense technology company. Workers at the Menomonee Falls facility design, test and produce equipment for the U.S. Navy as well as commercial and international customers.

Andy Hess, Bob Flood and Kemp Collings of Founders 3 Real Estate Services represented entities controlled by Weas Development in the disposition of the portfolio. Claudio Sgobba and Christopher Knight of JLL arranged the joint venture partnership and secured a $63.7 million CMBS loan through Citigroup for the acquisition.