Bascom Group, Oaktree Acquire 408-Unit Apartment Community in West Sacramento for $126M

WEST SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — The Bascom Group, in partnership with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, has purchased The Strand, a multifamily property in West Sacramento, for $126 million, or $308,824 per unit. Built in 2021 by MBK Rental Living, The Strand features 408 junior one-bedroom, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units. Community amenities include two pools and spas, indoor and outdoor fitness centers, a clubhouse, dog park and electric vehicle charging stations.

Louis Friedel, Clay Akiwenze and Hank Workman of Berkadia arranged the debt financing for the acquisition. Luke Goodwin and Alex Porter of Walton Street Capital provided the acquisition loan. Berkadia’s investment sales team, led by Jason Parr and Scott MacDonald, represented the seller. Sares Regis will provide property management services.