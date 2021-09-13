REBusinessOnline

Bascom Group Sells Fifty101 Apartments in Las Vegas to Apartment Ventures for $21.6M

Fifty101 in Las Vegas features 90 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

LAS VEGAS — The Bascom Group has completed the disposition of Fifty101, a multifamily community located at 5101 O’Bannon Drive in Las Vegas. Apartment Ventures acquired the asset for $21.6 million.

The 90-unit community consists of 16 one-bedroom apartments, 50 two-bedroom units and 24 three-bedroom/two-bath layouts in a variety of floor plans. The Bascom Group had completed property-wide renovations, including capital improvements in dual-pane windows and public update upgrades and select unit renovations.

Taylor Sims, Carl Sims and Brady Cleary of Cushman & Wakefield’s Multifamily Advisory Group in Las Vegas represented the seller in the transaction.

