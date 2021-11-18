REBusinessOnline

Bascom Group Sells Lyric Apartments in Las Vegas to Starlight U.S. Residential Fund for $135.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

LAS VEGAS — The Bascom Group has completed the disposition of Lyric Apartments, a multifamily property located at 304 E. Silverado Ranch in Las Vegas. Starlight U.S. Residential Fund acquired the community for $135.2 million, or $359,575 per unit.

Curt Allsop, Angela Bates, Doug Schuster and Vittal Ram of Newmark represented the seller in the deal. Matthew Williams and James Maynard, also of Newmark, secured $91.4 million in acquisition financing through Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. for the buyer.

Built in 2014 by Nevada West, Lyric Apartments features 376 units in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. On-site amenities include two resort-style pools with cabanas, a fitness center, karaoke lounge, splash pad and playground. At the time of sale, the property was 99 percent occupied.

