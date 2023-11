OCEANPORT, N.J. — Baseline Social, a bar, restaurant and entertainment concept, has opened a 17,100-square-foot venue in Oceanport, located in Monmouth County. Situated within The Commissary at Baseline, the space features a 640-foot LED viewing wall, 38-seat platform lounge and 3,700-square-foot entertainment section with five virtual golf bays. Other tenants at the property include Birdsmouth Beer and MGT Foods. Denholtz Properties is the developer and landlord at The Commissary.