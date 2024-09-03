Basis Industrial Acquires 206,275 SF Business Park in St. Petersburg, Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Basis Industrial has acquired Pinellas Business Center, a six-building, 206,275-square-foot industrial park in the Tampa Bay city of St. Petersburg. Dale Peterson, Joe Chick and Courtney Snell of CBRE Capital Markets represented the seller, Taurus Investment Holdings, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

Originally built in 1985 and 1986, Pinellas Business Center underwent a $3 million façade renovation project in 2022 and 2023. The property was 93 percent leased at the time of sale to firms occupying spaces ranging from 2,000 square feet to just over 41,000 square feet.