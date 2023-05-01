Monday, May 1, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The 224,108-square-foot portfolio was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

Basis Industrial Acquires Three-Property Tampa Portfolio for $35M

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — Boca Raton-based Basis Industrial has purchased portfolio of industrial properties located in Tampa for $33 million. The portfolio includes Brandywine Business Center at 3801 Corporex Park Drive; Corporex Plaza at 3902 Corporex Park Drive and Presidents Plaza Business Center at 4801 George Road. Together the properties total 224,108 square feet. Tenants at the properties, which were 96 percent occupied at the time of sale, include Joffrey’s Coffee, Global Alliance Distributors, Ademco Inc., E-Med Source and Tri-Ed Distribution. Anthony Scavo represented Basis Industrial on an internal basis. Douglas Mandel of Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) division represented the undisclosed sellers.

You may also like

Spalding Site Partners to Develop 2.2-Acre Mixed-Use Property...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 241,124 SF Industrial Portfolio...

MZ Capital Purchases 87-Unit Single-Family Rental Community in...

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Brokers $7.3M Sale...

Westcore Acquires Three Fort Worth Industrial Buildings Totaling...

ZOM Living, Civitas Capital Sell 378-Unit Mezzo Apartments...

Berkadia Arranges Sales of Three Multifamily Properties in...

Trident Capital Group, O’Connor Group Complete Phase I...

JLL Brokers Sale of 87,858 SF Warsaw Commons...