Basis Industrial Acquires Three-Property Tampa Portfolio for $35M

TAMPA, FLA. — Boca Raton-based Basis Industrial has purchased portfolio of industrial properties located in Tampa for $33 million. The portfolio includes Brandywine Business Center at 3801 Corporex Park Drive; Corporex Plaza at 3902 Corporex Park Drive and Presidents Plaza Business Center at 4801 George Road. Together the properties total 224,108 square feet. Tenants at the properties, which were 96 percent occupied at the time of sale, include Joffrey’s Coffee, Global Alliance Distributors, Ademco Inc., E-Med Source and Tri-Ed Distribution. Anthony Scavo represented Basis Industrial on an internal basis. Douglas Mandel of Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) division represented the undisclosed sellers.