RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Florida-based investment firm Basis Industrial has purchased a portfolio of 24 buildings totaling approximately 519,000 square feet in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The portfolio consists of Arapaho Business Park, a 408,000-square-foot development, and the 111,000-square-foot Westwood Business Park. Basis also plans to open a new regional office within Building 7 at Arapaho Business Park. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.