Basis Industrial, NexPoint Acquire Lakefront Campus in Orlando for $25M

ORLANDO, FLA. — Basis Industrial and NexPoint Real Estate Advisors have acquired Lakefront I and II, a multi-tenant industrial property in Orlando, for $25 million. Located at 6101, 6149, 6203 and 6251 Chancellor Drive and 6330 Emperor Drive, the property totals 192,767 square feet. Tenants at the development include CVS’ Advanced Care Scripts, Regions Bank, Rotech, U.S. Marshals and the Florida Agency for Workforce Innovation.

Anthony Scavo of Basis represented the new ownership in the transaction, and Ron Rogg of CBRE represented the seller, B Group. Argentic provided 10-year acquisition financing on behalf of the buyers, which plan to invest in renovations to the property, including roof maintenance, new cameras, exterior and interior improvements, converting an office to warehouse space, rebranding and immediate repairs.