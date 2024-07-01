Monday, July 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Lakefront I and II totals 192,767 square feet in Orlando.
AcquisitionsFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

Basis Industrial, NexPoint Acquire Lakefront Campus in Orlando for $25M

by John Nelson

ORLANDO, FLA. — Basis Industrial and NexPoint Real Estate Advisors have acquired Lakefront I and II, a multi-tenant industrial property in Orlando, for $25 million. Located at 6101, 6149, 6203 and 6251 Chancellor Drive and 6330 Emperor Drive, the property totals 192,767 square feet. Tenants at the development include CVS’ Advanced Care Scripts, Regions Bank, Rotech, U.S. Marshals and the Florida Agency for Workforce Innovation.

Anthony Scavo of Basis represented the new ownership in the transaction, and Ron Rogg of CBRE represented the seller, B Group. Argentic provided 10-year acquisition financing on behalf of the buyers, which plan to invest in renovations to the property, including roof maintenance, new cameras, exterior and interior improvements, converting an office to warehouse space, rebranding and immediate repairs.

You may also like

Excel Construction Delivers 266,000 SF Industrial Facility in...

MCB Real Estate Tops Out 473-Bed Student Housing...

City of Jacksonville Approves Incentive Package, Rezoning for...

Aramark Refreshments Signs 45,000 SF Industrial Lease at...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 193,854 SF Westway Office...

Excelsa Properties Buys 168-Unit Apartment Complex in North...

Oxford Partners Arranges Sale of 84,651 SF Industrial...

Global Net Lease Sells National Cold Storage Portfolio...

WinnCos. Buys 84-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Hartford,...