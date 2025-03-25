Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The five properties in the sold portfolio include Bryan Dairy Business Park (pictured) in Largo, Fla.
AcquisitionsFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

Basis Industrial Purchases Metro Tampa Industrial Portfolio for $60M

by John Nelson

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — Delray Beach-based Basis Industrial has purchased a portfolio of five business parks in the metro Tampa area for $60 million. The 472,512-square-foot portfolio brings Basis Industrial’s Tampa-area holdings to more than 1 million square feet.

The properties in the portfolio include Bryan Dairy Business Park in Largo (102,166 square feet); Starkey Center I and II in Largo (102,652 square feet); Turtle Creek in Clearwater (121,217 square feet); Cross Bayou in Largo (58,088 square feet): and ICOT IV & Condo in Clearwater (88,389 square feet).

Anthony Scavo represented Basis Industrial in the transaction on an internal basis. Bob Anderson of Birtcher Anderson represented the undisclosed seller. Beach Point Capital Management provided an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing to Basis, which plans to invest capital improvements for the portfolio’s exteriors, roofs, parking area and signage.

You may also like

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 288-Unit 198 Milltown Apartments...

Brixton Capital Sells 227-Unit Apartment Community in Moreno...

Kennedy Wilson Buys 204,458 SF Auburn Park 44...

Redwood Realty Advisors Arranges $7.8M Sale of Apartment...

NorthStar Homes Acquires Canon Street Marina Center in...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of Atlantic &...

American Commercial Realty Buys Seven Retail Centers in...

Bradford Allen Acquires 130-Room SpringHill Suites Indianapolis Fishers...

Meridian Design Build Completes 43-Acre Truck Terminal in...