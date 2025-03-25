Basis Industrial Purchases Metro Tampa Industrial Portfolio for $60M

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — Delray Beach-based Basis Industrial has purchased a portfolio of five business parks in the metro Tampa area for $60 million. The 472,512-square-foot portfolio brings Basis Industrial’s Tampa-area holdings to more than 1 million square feet.

The properties in the portfolio include Bryan Dairy Business Park in Largo (102,166 square feet); Starkey Center I and II in Largo (102,652 square feet); Turtle Creek in Clearwater (121,217 square feet); Cross Bayou in Largo (58,088 square feet): and ICOT IV & Condo in Clearwater (88,389 square feet).

Anthony Scavo represented Basis Industrial in the transaction on an internal basis. Bob Anderson of Birtcher Anderson represented the undisclosed seller. Beach Point Capital Management provided an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing to Basis, which plans to invest capital improvements for the portfolio’s exteriors, roofs, parking area and signage.