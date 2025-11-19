Wednesday, November 19, 2025
117-N.-Long-Beach-Road-Rockville-Centre-New-York
The new Public Storage facility in Rockville Centre, New York, will be located at 117 N. Long Beach Road.
Basis Industrial Receives $27M Construction Loan for Long Island Self-Storage Project

by Taylor Williams

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. — Florida-based development and investment firm Basis Industrial has received a $27 million construction loan for a self-storage project that will be located in the Long Island community of Rockville Centre. Public Storage will operate the facility, which will comprise 121,500 gross square feet of space across 957 units. NexBank is the senior lender on the project, and NexPoint is the mezzanine lender. Construction is underway and is expected to be complete in early 2027.

