Monday, June 24, 2024
Basis Industrial's new mixed-use building at 100 Business Park Drive in Armonk, New York, is fully preleased ahead of the July groundbreaking.
DevelopmentLoansMixed-UseNew YorkNortheast

Basis Industrial Receives $39.6M in Financing for Mixed-Use Property in Armonk, New York

by Taylor Williams

ARMONK, N.Y. — Basis Industrial has received $39.6 million in financing for 100 Business Park Drive, a mixed-use property in Armonk, located north of New York City in Westchester County. Proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt on a 60,000-square-foot warehouse building on the site and to fund construction of a 117,000-square-foot mixed-use building. The new building will house an 82,400-square-foot Extra Space Storage facility, a 26,550-square-foot Sportime pickleball complex and an additional 8,000 square foot of industrial space for Jan-Tile, the primary tenant at the existing warehouse. Basis originally purchased the site in spring 2023. Construction of the new building is slated to begin in July and to be complete in the third quarter of 2025. Ackman-Ziff Real Estate Group arranged the debt through Beach Point Capital Management.

