Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Basis Industrial Receives $8.3M Construction Loan for Self-Storage Facility in Detroit

by Kristin Harlow

DETROIT — Basis Industrial has received an $8.3 million construction loan for a self-storage facility in Detroit. Basis acquired the land at 1610 Algonquin St. in October 2021. Berkadia arranged the construction loan through Old National Bank. Basis plans to break ground on the 78,187-square-foot project in October. The facility will feature 645 climate-controlled units, advanced security systems and other amenities. Completion is slated for fall 2024. Basis plans to have a third party, Public Storage, manage the facility upon completion.

