Basis Industrial to Develop 855-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Voorhees Township, New Jersey

VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Basis Industrial, a Florida-based owner-operator, will develop an 855-unit self-storage facility in Voorhees Township, located just outside of Philadelphia in Southern New Jersey. The facility will span 113,000 gross square feet and feature climate-controlled space. Construction is scheduled to begin later this month and to be complete in fall 2024. WSFS Bank provided $12.1 million in construction financing for the project. Berkadia arranged the loan on behalf of Basis Industrial. Public Storage will operate the facility.