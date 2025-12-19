Basis Purchases Industrial Portfolio in Hialeah, Florida for $84.8M

HIALEAH, FLA. — Basis Industrial has purchased a portfolio of 42 small-bay industrial buildings totaling 396,135 square feet in Hialeah, a suburb of Miami, for $84.4 million. Jose Lobón of CBRE represented the seller, TA Realty, in the transaction. Anthony Scavo internally represented Basis Industrial. BankUnited and Seacoast Bank provided financing for the acquisition, while NexPoint Advisors provided more than $20 million of preferred equity.

The portfolio includes 24 buildings totaling 282,000 square feet at West 31st Place, West 32nd Place and West 33rd Place; 17 buildings totaling 93,116 square feet in the east pocket at West 8th Court, West 27th Street and West 28th Street; and one 20,119-square-foot building at 7395 W. 18th Lane.

The industrial buildings feature a mix of cross-dock and front-load configurations with dock-high and grade-level loading, 14- to 22-foot clear heights, with roughly 5 to 12 percent of the space dedicated to offices. The portfolio was 85 percent leased to 79 tenants at the time of sale in industries relating to home design and improvement, as well as many other small family-owned businesses. The average tenant size is approximately 4,280 square feet.