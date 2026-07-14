Bass Pro Shops Acquires 27-Acre Cheeca Lodge & Spa Resort in Florida Keys

ISLAMORADA, FLA. — Bass Pro Shops, an outdoors retailer based in Springfield, Mo., has purchased Cheeca Lodge & Spa, a 27-acre resort in the Florida Keys city of Islamorada that was established in 1946.

Northwood Investors sold the property to Bass Pro Shops but will continue to manage the 254-room resort and grounds, which includes multiple hotel layouts; several restaurants and bars, including the Pierre’s Restaurant and Beach Café & Bar and 25 South tiki bar; indoor meeting spaces and conference rooms; three swimming pools, including a zero-entry oceanfront pool; a fitness center and spa with treatment rooms; nine-hole golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus; pickleball and tennis courts; the World Wide Sportsman Store & Marina; and the longest fishing pier in the Keys. The property also includes staff housing and operates under a mixed ownership structure comprising 169 fee-simple hotel rooms and 85 third-party-owned condominiums participating in the rental program.

Daniel Peek, Andrew Dickey, Chris Drew and Maciej Polek of JLL represented Northwood Investors, which has owned and managed the Cheeca Lodge & Spa for the past 15 years. The sales price and future plans for the resort were not disclosed.